Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested by Assam police right after securing bail

Kokrajhar: Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested by Assam Police on Monday for allegedly assaulting officials, after a court here granted him bail in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Mevani, an MLA supported by the Congress, was booked under IPC sections related to voluntarily causing hurt, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and others, police said.

Earlier in the day, a Kokrajhar court granted him bail in connection with a case related to his tweet against Modi.

The Gujarat legislator was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar. He was brought here two days later.