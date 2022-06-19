Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

17 die in lightning strikes in Bihar

PTI
Published: June 19, 2022 11:20 PM IST
Representational image.
Topic | India

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 17 persons in lightning and thunderstorm related incidents in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh has also been announced for the next of the kin of each deceased.

Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each) and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each).

RELATED ARTICLES

The deaths have happened since Saturday night.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.