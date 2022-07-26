Plus-Two girl commits suicide in TN's Cuddalore, third case in two weeks

Chennai: A Class 12 student committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Tuesday, the third such death in the state in the past two weeks.

The Cuddalore district superintendent of Police told IANS that the student had a rift with her mother and in a fit of fury went into her room and committed suicide.

This is the third incident of a Plus-Two student committing suicide in Tamil Nadu in a span of two weeks.

On July 13, a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi jumped from the third floor of the hostel of a private school. The suicide sparked violence in the district with hundreds of protesters vandalising the school building, torching school buses, burning down a police vehicle several two-wheelers on July 17.

There was also intense stone pelting at the police, injuring senior IPS officers, including Inspector General of Police, B Pandyan, and Superintendent of Police, R Selvakumar.

The Chief Minister sent a fact-finding team comprising the state police chief and home secretary to ascertain the facts and to report to the home department.

In a similar incident, a Class 12 student of Tiruvallur district was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday (July 25). The family and relatives of the girl protested in front of the school and were not ready to receive the body. They finally relented after police and district administration pressured them.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the factors leading to the suicides of these three girls.