Chandigarh: Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said.



Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur where he fainted.

Bajwa, who was also at the yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.