SC verdict on plea challenging early release of Bilkis Bano case convicts on Monday

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the early release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case on Monday (January 8).

The petitions challenged the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission (premature release) to 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for multiple murders and gang rapes, including that of Bilkis Bano, during the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat. On Independence Day in 2022, they were allowed to walk free, sparking widespread controversy. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved judgment on the petitions on October 12, 2023.

The 11 accused -- Radheshyam Shah, Jaswant Chaturbhai Nai, Keshubhai Vadaniya, Bakabhai Vadaniya, Rajibhai Soni, Rameshbhai Chauhan, Shaileshbhai Bhatt, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Govindbhai Nai, Mitesh Bhatt and Pradip Modhiya -- were even greeted with garlands at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad office on their release.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Initially, a bunch of PILs were filed in the apex court challenging the remission. Later, Bilkis Bano herself filed a writ petition. Among the PIL petitioners are CPM leader Subhashini Ali, professor Rooplekha Verma, journalist Revati Laul, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra (who was expelled as an MP), former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar, and National Federation of Indian Women.

The Gujarat Government told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts as they completed 14 years of sentence and as their behaviour was found to be good.

But the PILs argued that the remission was granted despite the objections raised by the presiding judge and the investigating officer. Bilkis argued that the release of the prisoners has caused fear and emotional trauma to her.

(With Live Law inputs)