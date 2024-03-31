Kejriwal's wife reads out his message, lists out 6 guarantees of INDIA bloc

New Delhi: Mother India is in pain and this tyranny won't work, said Sunita Kejriwal, reading out her jailed husband Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's message at the INDIA bloc rally here on Sunday. In the letter, Kejriwal appealed to the voters to join hands to make a new India by supporting the INDIA bloc. The jailed Delhi CM also put forward six guarantees on behalf of his alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



"I am not asking for votes today. I invite 140 crore Indians to make a new India. India is a great nation with thousands of years old civilisation. I think about Mother India from inside the jail and she is in pain. Let's make a new India. If INDIA Alliance is given an opportunity, we will build a new India,” said Sunita quoting her husband.

“I present 6 guarantees on behalf of INDIA Alliance. First, there will be no power cuts in the whole country. Second, electricity would be free for the poor people. Third, we will make government schools in every village. Fourth, we will make Mohalla Clinics in every village. We will make a multi-speciality government hospital in every district. Everyone would get free treatment. Fifth, farmers would be given the correct price for the crops. Sixth, the people of Delhi have faced injustice for 75 years. We will give statehood to Delhi. We will complete these 6 guarantees in 5 years. I have made all the planning from where the money for these guarantees will come,” Kejriwal wrote.

As top opposition leaders gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally, Sunita Kejriwal said, "The people of Delhi have faced injustice in last 75 years. We will make Delhi a full state if the INDIA bloc comes to power."

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among the first to reach the Ramlila Maidan.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav are also expected to join.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita also joined the INDIA bloc leaders on stage. She read out a message from her husband, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

(With PTI inputs)