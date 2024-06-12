Malayalam
Kuwait fire tragedy: PM announces Rs 2 lakh relief for families of Indians killed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 12, 2024 10:53 PM IST
KUWAIT-FIRE
Vehicles are parked next to a building damaged following a deadly fire, in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, June 12, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer
Topic | India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the Indian nationals who died in the fire tragedy in Kuwait. The relief will be provided from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. Modi chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy earlier today at his residence.

According to reports, at least 49 people, the majority of them Indians, were killed in the fire. Of these, 11 are Malayalis, and the identities of six of them have been confirmed. The deceased Malayalis include Akash S. Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Pooyappally, Kollam, Stephin Abraham Sabu (29) from Pampady, Kottayam, Rengith K R (33) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, and P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta.
The Prime Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all possible support from the government.

