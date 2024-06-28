10-year-old girl gang raped, murdered in Delhi's Narela; 2 arrested

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was gang-raped and murdered in Narela, Delhi. The Delhi police have arrested two accused -- Rahul (20) and Devdutt (30), both residents of the area, in connection with the incident. Following the assault, the perpetrators brutally killed her by smashing her face with stones and bricks. The child was found dead in a nearby field on Friday.

The child went missing from Narela Sector 6 at 9.45 pm on Thursday. Her parents filed a missing person report at Narela police station at 12.30 am. During the subsequent search, her body was discovered in a deserted area near her home. The injuries were so severe that her face was unrecognisable. Police informed the media that the child was identified by her clothes.

Rahul confessed to the crime after nearby residents reported seeing the child with a factory worker living nearby. The accused have been charged with kidnapping, murder, and gang-rape has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act.