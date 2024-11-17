Senior AAP leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party on Sunday amid the upcoming assembly bypolls. In his resignation letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Gahlot pointed to the party's "grave challenges."

"Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the Yamuna, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around doing it. Now the Yamuna river is perhaps even more polluted than before," he said.

"Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for peoples rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. it is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre," he added.

The senior AAP leader, tendered his resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect. Official sources said Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accepted the resignation, reported PTI.