Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Result 2024: As counting begins in Jharkhand, all eyes are on the JMM-led INDIA bloc's bid to retain power against the BJP-led NDA's efforts to reclaim the state. The Jharkhand Assembly Elections recorded a voter turnout of 68%, surpassing the 67.04% recorded in 2019. Spread over two phases, the elections sealed the fate of 528 candidates including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and key leaders from BJP and JMM. Jamtara district topped the turnout charts at 76.16%, while Bokaro reported the lowest participation at 60.97%.

