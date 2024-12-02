Delhi: The farmers' protest scheduled for Monday has led to significant traffic restrictions and diversions across the Delhi-NCR region. Organised by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer groups from Uttar Pradesh, the march towards the Parliament complex aims to press the government on five key demands related to compensation, land acquisition, and rehabilitation.

The march is set to begin near the Mahamaya Flyover at noon and will involve both foot and tractor convoys heading toward the Parliament complex. Farmer leader Sukhbir Khalifa has reiterated their commitment to demanding fair treatment under the new agricultural laws. Punjab farmers will start the 235-km 'Dilli Chalo' march from the Shambhu border in the Rajpura constituency of the Patiala district on December 6.

Traffic restrictions

Ahead of the protest, Noida Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory. Key border points, including Chilla and the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyover, witnessed heavy congestion on Sunday as barricades and heightened security measures were implemented.

Alternate routes



Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Use Sector 14-A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, and Jhunjhupura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: Divert through Film City flyover and Sector 18's elevated road.

Kalindi Border to Delhi: Redirect via Mahamaya flyover and Sector 37.

Greater Noida to Delhi: Access Charkha roundabout, Kalindi Kunj, or Hajipur underpass via Sector 51 and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll and proceed through Khurja and Jahangirpur.

Peripheral Expressway Traffic: Use Dadri or Dasna exits instead of Sirsa.

Barriers have been erected on key routes, and police checkpoints have been established along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to regulate the movement of goods and passenger vehicles.

Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena confirmed the deployment of additional forces near Chilla, DND Border, and Mahamaya Flyover. All types of goods vehicles travelling from the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida have been restricted.

This demonstration follows ongoing protests by groups such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who have been pressing for guaranteed Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and other farmer-friendly policies. Further marches are planned in December to sustain pressure on the government. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, as disruptions will continue during the protest.