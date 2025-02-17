The 38th National Games' closing ceremony was held at the International Sports Stadium, Golapar, Haldwani, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha officially declared the Games' conclusion. The Union Home Minister also honoured the top three teams: Services, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah saluted the deities of Uttarakhand's four holy shrines and stated that Chief Minister Dhami has successfully developed sports infrastructure in every state district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah acknowledged that Uttarakhand's national sports ranking has risen from 25th to seventh Uttarakhand has risen from 25th to the seventh position on the national sports map under Dhami's leadership. The state's winning athletes have transformed the land of gods into a land of sports," he said. Shah congratulated all the victorious athletes from Uttarakhand and wished them a bright future.

Shah praised Uttarakhand's organising committee and sports bodies, saying the state has been widely appreciated nationwide for its exceptional National Games arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed pride in Uttarakhand hosting the National Games for the first time in its silver jubilee year.

Dhami highlighted that the National Games were themed "Green Games," promoting minimal plastic use and utilising solar energy. The medals were made from e-waste, and sports kits were crafted from recycled materials.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated CM Dhami on the successful organisation of the National Games and declared that Uttarakhand is now a "sports land" as well as the "land of gods."