In a move to enhance transparency and boost public confidence in the judiciary, all Supreme Court Judges have agreed to make their asset declarations publicly available.

At a full-court meeting held on April 1, the judges decided to disclose their assets to the Chief Justice of India, and these declarations will be uploaded on the Supreme Court's official website. The details regarding publishing the asset declarations will be finalised in due course.

Currently, all Supreme Court Judges have submitted their declaration of assets, but these declarations have not been made public.

The decision comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of cash at the official premises of Justice Yashwant Varma during his tenure as a judge of the Delhi High Court. Amidst the ongoing probe, Justice Varma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)