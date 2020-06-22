{{head.currentUpdate}}

Kerala to experience heavy rainfall this week, yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will experience heavy rainfall in the next four days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall (7-11cm) is likely in many parts of Kerala and a squally weather with wind speed 40-50kmph is likely to prevail over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
Yellow alert was issued in eight districts on Monday. They include Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Though the weather will return to normalcy on Tuesday, the monsoon will gather intensity again on Wednesday and continue for the next two days.

Yellow alert has been issued for eight, 12 and 14 districts on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively.

