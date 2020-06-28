Kerala to classify farm land into 5 categories

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has notified the classification of farm land into five agro-ecological categories based on the nature of soil and the lay of the land.

To achieve the goals of the classification, the agriculture department has been demanding amendments to the Land Reforms Act to include cultivation of fruits and vegetables in gardens.

The five categories are: coastal areas, inland areas, valley regions, hilly regions and the Palakkad plain. Further, there are 23 agro-ecological units under the five categories.

The classification is based on a comprehensive study conducted by the Department of Agriculture with the help of the Kerala Agricultural University and the Planning Board.

It was done after analysing the organic matter of soil, the structure of land, and the environment, climate, and composition of microorganisms in the soil of each region in the state.

The new classification is being seen as a significant reform in land use in view of the changes in soil and nature caused by two floods and the effects of the constant climate change.

The aim is to ensure that crops cultivated are the most suitable for a particular land type and region.

A list of cultivable and unsuitable crops for each category and unit will be prepared. While the list will not ban the cultivation of any crop in any region, agriculture activities in various regions will be encouraged based on this list and classification.

Officials are being made aware of the new classification, the agriculture department said.

Experiments conducted on various farms based on the classification by cultivating crops suitable for a particular region yielded surprising results, minister V S Sunil Kumar told Manorama.

“The agro-ecological classification is the biggest reform during my tenure as the agriculture minister. If the objectives of the reform are met, then Kerala’s concern over food security will be alleviated,” said Sunil Kumar.

The department of agriculture had considered reorganising itself based on the new categories and units. However, it was decided not to proceed with the reorganisation due to debates and controversies, he said.

The state government plans to make the amendment through an ordinance once it receives the approval of the Left Front’s national leadership.

The Planning Board and the Agriculture university have pointed out that the future of Kerala and its farmers will be secured only through scientific farming based on global practices.

Experts suggest that intercropping of fruits and vegetables should be allowed in gardens to ensure the state is in tune with the changing agricultural practices.

‘Subhiksha Keralam’ exceeds target

The state government has received applications for carrying out agriculture activities on 26,000 hectares of land under the Subhiksha Keralam project, aimed at ensuring food security.

The state had aimed to include 25,000 hectares under the scheme in a year, but the target has been achieved within three months of the launch of the scheme, a review meeting held on Saturday noted.

Of the applicants, 96,000 are under the age of 45 and 5,600 are expatriates.

The Department of Agriculture has been demanding amendments to the Land Reforms Act to also make the Subhiksha Keralam scheme a success.