Now, get your learner's licence in Kerala online

Thiruvananthapuram: The test for learner's licence in Kerala will be held online till further notice, the transport secretary said in an order on Tuesday.

The facility to allow applicants to take the test from their homes through either a computer or a mobile phone should be put in place, the order said.

The order comes into effect from Wednesday, July 1.

The learner's licence test, conducted at regional transport offices (RTOs), had to be stopped in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The licence certificate will be provided online itself for those who pass the test. They will also be able to print and use the certificate, the order said.

Those who recently got the licence and those who will get it soon will be able to renew the licence after its validity expires in six months, the order said.