Two BSF jawans, returned from Kerala, test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram

Aizawl: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans posted in Mizoram's Lunglei district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said.

The two jawans aged 50 and 53 have returned from Kerala recently, the official said.

They were confirmed with COVID-19 at Lunglei hospital with the help of TrueNAT machine on Saturday.

The two jawans developed symptoms of COVID-19 and they have been placed under quarantine at a BSF camp in Vanhne, about 20 km from Lunglei town, since their arrival in the state.

Mizoram has so far reported 164 COVID-19 cases, of which 34 are active.

Lunglei district has reported the highest cases with 49, followed by Aizawl district with 39.

Kerala on Saturday reported 240 fresh COVID-19 cases and 209 recoveries. Presently, the state has 2,129 active cases.