Despite heavy rain, water level in KSEB-managed dams remains at 58.9% of capacity

Kerala State Electricity Board's (KSEB) effective dam management measures appeared to have reduced burden on reservoirs and averted flooding in rivers when the state received copious rainfall last week.

With round-the-clock monitoring and swift action, the board could maintain safe water level in all the 18 dams managed by it.

At present, the combined water level is 58.9 per cent of the total capacity, said a statement issued by the board. This means that water level in all reservoirs put together is 2079.2 Million Cubic Metre (MCM) as against the total storage capacity of 3532.50 MCM.

Water level in Kerala's biggest reservoir, Idukki, is 60.31 per percentage of its capacity. It is 53.91 percent at Idamalayar, 72.09 at Sholayar and 59.31 at Kakki.

“Controlled release from Pamba and judicial storage in Kakki dam averted flooding in Pamba river. The board and its dam safety experts are monitoring the situation closely,” the statement noted.

