{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

10% economic reservation for higher secondary schools

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

10% economic reservation for higher secondary schools
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has issued a notification, allowing 10 per cent reservation based on economic criteria in higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools in the state.

The reservation seats would be determined by considering the total number of students in the school instead of categorising each batch. The additional seats allotted for plus-one last week would also be considered. It is applicable to non-minority schools where other backward communities are already receiving reservation benefits.
KERALA
Twin effects of overshooting, aquaplaning could have caused Karipur airport tragedy

Those with an annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible for the reservation. They should also not be beneficiaries of any reservation currently. And family immovable property should not exceed 2.5 acres in panchayats, 75 cents in municipalities and 50 cents in corporations. The total land area should not exceed 2.5 acres. The total area of the house plots should be less than 20 cents in municipalities and 15 cents in corporations.

Those with Antyodaya Anna Yojana and priority household ration cards can be given reservation benefits without considering the other norms.

The admission would be cancelled if the application was found to be fake.

A special system should be set up at the education directorate to address any complaints, the Education Secretary A Shahjahan's order stated.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES