Fruit cultivation can be a panacea for many farmers in distress

Mexico, Vietnam, and Thailand have all recovered from the collapse of their economies through agriculture diversification. But, in Kerala, farmers are frustrated and helpless. They include small farmers living in debt to large farmers who suffer a blow when experiments fail. While many other sectors have been opened up and restrictions eased, laws governing agriculture have not changed much. As a result, the concept of agricultural diversification remains just on paper. It is an idea that can provide huge benefits to not just the farmers but the economy and the nation as a whole.

The main objectives of agricultural diversification are higher income, employment opportunities, widening the market, foreign exchange availability, food security, promoting agro-based industries such as food processing and value-added production.

In the context of the crisis caused by COVID-19, it will pave the way for new livelihoods. However, legal issues in the classification of the plantation sector are blocking the possibilities of agricultural diversification.

When the limit of land holding per family in the state was fixed at 15 acres, the plantations of cardamom, coffee, rubber, tea, cinnamon and cocoa were excluded from the rule. In 2012, cashew was also approved as a plantation crop.

The law does not allow any other cultivation on land with cash crops. Plantation owners, therefore, do not have the freedom to turn to something more profitable like fruit cultivation. Even when their produce does not fetch a decent price, they are forced to stick to cash crops, thereby suffering losses. They, in fact, face a double whammy because there will be no reduction in the cost of cultivation.

The question then is why can’t the government give them permission to cultivate crops whose produce fetch a higher price. What comes in the way are laws such as sections 44 (2), 81 (1E), 82, and 83 of the Land Reforms Act.

Amazing possibilities

Fruit farming is resulting in surprising changes in agriculture all over the world today. The US is the largest exporter and importer of fruits. The European Union and Israel are also exporting fruits in large quantities.

Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico are reaping great economic benefits from fruit cultivation and exports. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the world fruit and vegetable market is expected to grow by 2.9% next year. By 2030, it estimates world fruit production to increase by 70%.

Vietnam's rich yield

In Vietnam, 20 million acres of land are devoted to just fruits. Mango, banana, dragon fruit, durian, orange, grape, longan, pineapple, rambutan, jackfruit, avocado and passion fruit are all cultivated. The country gets about six per cent of its total earnings from just dragon fruit cultivated on half-a-lakh hectares. About 70 per cent of the fruit’s export is to China.

Vietnam began exporting fruits at the beginning of this decade. It currently exports them to over 60 countries. In 2017, it exported fruits worth $3.9 billion, an 89.8% growth from 2013.

Thailand's figures during the same period were even better — its fruit exports grew by 114.1%. The country exports fruits worth $2.3 billion.

In the past, rice was Vietnam's main export, now it is fruits.

The average market for rice globally is $35-3633 billion. For fruits, it is $240 billion. Vietnam expects fruit exports to be worth 8-9 times that of rice in five years.

The Mexican magic

Mexico exports large quantities of fruits such as avocado that have great demand in the world market and are also nutritious. It exports 64 lakh tonnes annually. The exports grew by 95.6% between 2013 and 2017. Its current revenue from fruit exports is $6.7 billion.

Reliable and long-lasting

Most fruit trees can grow for more than a hundred years, which brings down the cost of cultivation considerably. Rambutan, for instance, can bear fruit for 100 years, while mangosteen varieties can grow for 200 years. Mango and jackfruit trees also have similar longevity.

India is one of the leading fruit-producing countries in the world. Its main fruits include mango, orange, apple, grape and jackfruit.

Only 2% of India’s total area has the favourable climate for cultivating rambutan, dragon fruit, durian, mangosteen and avocado. And almost all of that 2% area lies in Kerala and parts of Karnataka adjoining Kerala. Experts say Kerala should see this as an opportunity.

In our country, rambutan is cultivated only on 1,500 hectares of land and the total production is only 8,500 metric tonnes. This can be increased greatly if the necessary permissions are granted.

Two Malayalee have made it big

Shaji Kochukudiyil, Kaloor, Thodupuzha

He started by planting 100 mangosteen seedlings as an intercrop in a coconut grove 11 years ago. Later, he planted 400 saplings on six acres. At present, he earns more than Rs 3 lakhs per acre as annual income. Shaji's mangosteen farm can be seen on the way from Thodupuzha to Oonnukal, Kothamangalam, via Kaloor.

Shaji Kochukudiyil

In 2019, a kilo of mangosteen fetched him up to Rs 170. Rambutan, breadfruit, jackfruit, longan and durian are some of the other fruits grown in his garden.

Shaji tries to explore new markets and opportunities to add value by visiting countries like Israel.

Jose Jacob, Kanjirapally, Kottayam

Jose Jacob is the managing director of Homegrown Biotech, which introduced Kerala to the modern marketing potential of fruit cultivation. Homegrown Biotech is the largest nursery in Kerala.

Jose Jacob

He visited Vietnam and Thailand to understand the market potential of fruits, including rambutan, and is implementing the learnings in Kerala. Jose Jacob’s fruit-growing venture, modern nursery and sales are all running profitably.