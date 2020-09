Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kovalam MLA George Mercier, 68, passed away on Wednesday.

He was suffering from liver ailments.

The Congress leader served as the MLA of Kovalam constituency from 2006 – 2011. He also served as the Thiruvananthapuram Congress District Committee Vice President and Kerala University Academic Council member.

He was also a practicising lawyer, specialised in cyber law.