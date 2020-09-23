Kerala records 5,376 new COVID-19 cases, 2,951 recoveries on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 1,48,132 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 5,376 fresh cases. The state also registered 2,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time the state reporting over 5,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

So far, 1,04,682 people recovered from the disease, while 42,786 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed.

In the last 24 hours, 51,200 samples have been tested, he said.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 4,426 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 640 are unknown.

Apart from this, 99 healthcare workers also contracted the virus. Of them, 25 people are from Thiruvananthapuram, 19 from Kannur, 17 from Ernakulam, 15 from Malappuram, 12 from Thrissur, three each from Kollam and Kasaragod, two from Alappuzha, one each from Pathanamthitta, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

Of the new positive cases, 64 people came from foreign countries, while 140 came from other states.

The chief minister also confirmed 20 more deaths on Wednesday. The official death toll now stands at 592.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 852 (contact cases: 822)

Ernakulam – 624 (587)

Malappuram – 512 (485)

Kozhikode – 504 (495)

Kollam – 503 (495)

Alappuzha – 501 (450)

Thrissur – 478 (465)

Kannur – 365 (323)

Palakkad – 278 (271)

Kottayam – 262 (256)

Pathanamthitta – 223 (174)

Kasaragod – 136 (125)

Idukki – 79 (61)

Wayanad – 59 (55)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 321

Kozhikode – 427

Malappuram – 372

Kasaragod – 302

Kottayam – 275

Ernakulam – 254

Thrissur – 180

Alappuzha – 167

Kollam – 152

Palakkad – 150

Kannur – 142

Pathanamthitta – 127

Idukki – 55

Wayanad – 27

Testing and quarantine

In the last 24 hours, 51,200 samples have been tested, the state health department said in a statement.

In total, 25,45,385 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. As many as 1,98,189 samples also collected as part of sentinel surveillance.

Of the 2,12,629 people under observation for suspected infection, 1,86,140 are home/institutional quarantined and 26,489 hospitalised. As many as 3131 people were hospitalised since Tuesday.

Seventeen new places were designated as hotspots on Wednesday, while 15 regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 641 hotspots.

Key points from CM's press meet:

• Asymptomatic patients can be treated at home. They need not be shifted to CFLTCs. They should strictly follow health department's directions.

• The chief minister for the second time blamed the opposition parties' protests across the state for the spike in number of positive cases.

• More youngsters are testing positive in the state.