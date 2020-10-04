Two Indian Navy personnel die in glider crash in Kochi

Kochi: Two Indian Navy personnel died after their power glider crashed in Kochi during a training flight on Sunday morning.

One officer, Lt Rajeev Jha, and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider, were recovered from the crash site and shifted to hospital INHS Sanjivani, but were declared brought dead. The glider is being salvaged.

The incident which occurred at 7am during a routine training sortie. The glider took off from INS Garuda, a naval air station located in Kochi.

The power glider crashed near the Thoppumpadi BOT bridge in the city. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command.