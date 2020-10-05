{{head.currentUpdate}}

CPM leader hacked to death in Thrissur

Kunnamkulam: In yet another gruesome incident of political killing, a CPM leader was hacked to death allegedly by a group of assailants belonging to RSS-Bajrang Dal in Erumapetty, Chittilangad in Thrissur district on Sunday night.

P U Sanoop, 36, who was Chittilangad branch secretary of CPM was killed in the brutal attack of assailants around 11pm. Three other CPM workers who were accompanying Sanoop at the time of the incident, were also injured. They were admitted to a local hospital where the condition of one of the injured persons is stated to be critical.
KERALA
The car which is suspected to have been used by the persons involved in the incident was found by police in taluk hospital premises.

The injured have been identified as Vipin, Jithu and Abhijith.

The CPM alleged that the murderous attack was carried out by eight-member Bajrang Dal-RSS gang. Sanoop and his colleagues were ambushed and attacked with sharp edged weapons including swords and knives.

The brutal attack took place when Sanoop and others were returning after dropping a friend at Chittilangad. Sanoop, who received a deep stab injury, died on the spot.

CPM leader hacked to death in Thrissur
A C Moideen and Sanoop

Senior CPM leader and state’s local bodies minister A C Moideen who visited the site of the incident alleged that Sanoop's murder was political killing. There is no other reason for the gruesome killing other than political, he said.

The minister said that through this brutal attack the assailant's attempt was to weaken the CPM's political influence in the area. He said the killers are associated with RSS and Bajrang Dal and demanded immediate action against them.

