{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala minister MM Mani tests positive for COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Kerala minister MM Mani tests positive for COVID-19
MM Mani
SHARE

Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and his staff has been instructed to go into self-isolation.

He is the fourth minister in the Kerala Cabinet to test positive for the virus.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Industries and Sports Minister EP Jayarajan, and Finance Minister Thomas Issac too had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,42,799 COVID cases were reported in the state so far. Of them, 87,738 are active cases while 1,54,092 have been cured of the virus.

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES