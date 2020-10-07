Kerala minister MM Mani tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Electricity Minister MM Mani has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. He has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and his staff has been instructed to go into self-isolation.

He is the fourth minister in the Kerala Cabinet to test positive for the virus.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Industries and Sports Minister EP Jayarajan, and Finance Minister Thomas Issac too had tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,42,799 COVID cases were reported in the state so far. Of them, 87,738 are active cases while 1,54,092 have been cured of the virus.