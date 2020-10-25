5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale moved to November 2021

Kochi: With the pandemic showing no signs of abatement in Kerala, the Kochi Biennale Foundation has decided to move the opening of the fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale to November 1, 2021.

“Over the past few months, the Kochi Biennale Foundation has been discussing the COVID-10 situation with our stakeholders. We have decided to move the opening of the Biennale to November 1, 2021. We expect that circumstances by then would be conducive for visitors, artists, staff, and others for a safe and complete Biennale gathering,” a statement by the Foundation read.

The fourth edition of the Students' Biennale has been re-structured to take place online, and the programme towards the online opening on 21/2/21 has commenced under the leadership of five curator-mentors, viz. Adip Dutta, Archana Hande, Manoj Vyloor, Suresh K Nair, and Vasudha Thozhur.

The Art By Children activities have also been adapted as a Learning at Home programme, with exercises that encourage children to engage creatively with our present circumstances.

The Foundation's educational workshops for young practitioners have also moved online, including the graphic fiction workshop with Sarnath Banerjee.