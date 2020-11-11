ED grills legislator KM Shaji on source of income

Kozhikode: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Muslim League MLA K M Shaji in connection with the complaint that he had taken Rs 25 lakh bribe for allowing a plus-two batch at the Azhikode High School in Kannur district.

The questioning which began at the ED sub-zonal office in Kozhikode at 10 am on Tuesday got over late in the night.

Shaji was reportedly grilled by the investigating agency about his source of income.

Earlier Kozhikode Corporation officials had submitted a report to ED stating that the value of Shaji's house at Maloorkunnu, Kozhikode, is estimated to be Rs 1.62 crore. The legislator produced documents to show that he had received financial assistance from his in-laws for constructing the house.

The money was transferred to him through his account. Two vehicles were sold. A loan of Rs 10 lakh was taken. The share from family property in Wayanad was also utilized for the purpose.

Shaji also had partnership in a jewelry group which was started in Wayanad. The money he received after leaving jewellery partnership following his entry into politics in 2010, was also spent for house construction, the MLA told the ED.

He said it was the local committee of the party which had demanded money for permitting plus-two batch in Azhikode school. Shaji said he had told the party workers not to take money and the management was also directed not to give money.

However, according to the complaint the accounts placed by the School Management Committee clearly indicated that Rs 25 lakh was paid.

Shaji averred that the school management had clarified that they had not paid any bribe. The ED had earlier taken the statements of Muslim League state general secretary and other leaders, school authorities and Shaji's wife in connection with the complaint.

Customs report on Jaleel probe

Kochi: The report prepared by the Customs officials based on the questioning of Kerala Higher education minister K T Jaleel in connection with the import of Quran will be submitted to the higher officials. The report will be submitted after examining the documents and details related to the two foreign trips made by Jaleel.