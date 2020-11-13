{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan steps down as CPM Kerala state secretary

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
SHARE

Thiruvananthapuram: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stepped down as CPM's Kerala state secretary on Friday. Senior leader A Vijayaraghavan has been given the charge of the party top post.

“The CPM state secretariat has approved Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's request to be granted leave as party state secretary as he needs further treatment. A Vijayaraghavan has been given the party secretary's charge,” the party said in an official statement.

The move comes amid the controversies surrounding Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case relating to the seizure of drugs in Bengaluru.

(To be updated)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES