Secretariat fire not caused due to short circuit, reiterates forensic team

Thiruvananthapuram: The forensic team has reiterated that fire at the protocol wing of the Secretariat was not caused due to short circuit.

Scientific officer Sahra Mohammed (physics division) of the forensic lab retired the stance in a statement given to the special investigation team of the police.

As per the statement, the team had not been able to find out that the fire was caused due to the short circuit. During the fire incident, the motor of the wall fan was found to be burnt. The forensic science lab at Thiruvananthapuram does not have the facilities to thoroughly examine the electric wire, the scientific officer said in the statement.

In the final report submitted in court, the forensic wing had said that it could not find the cause for the fire and there was no evidence that the fire spread from the wall fan. The forensic report also mentioned that two liquor bottles were found from the protocol division.

The reports submitted by the Disaster Management Commissioner, PWD department, fire force, and electrical inspectorate concluded that the short circuit had caused the fire at the protocol division in the Secretariat on August 25. However, the findings in the forensic team's final report completely reject these.

As per the findings of the special investigation team of the police, the short circuit from the wall fan had caused the fire. The special team came up with a graphic video of the incident to counter the forensic final report.