KSRTC bus driver suspended for hitting guest worker for not wearing mask

Ernakulam:A Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver, who allegedly hit a guest worker with a stick at a bus stand in Angamaly town of Kerala's Ernakulam district, was suspended on Saturday.

The action was taken after examining the probe report filed by the Vigilance squad Inspector concerned, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation said in a release.

"We received a complaint that a guest worker was beaten up on April 22.

A video was also found in which the driver was seen beating up the man," KSRTC said.

The passengers at the bus stand had taken a video of the incident.

The KSRTC said the guest worker reached the bus stand without wearing a mask, "but the driver could have intimated the police or authorities concerned, instead of beating him".

KSRTC driver VV Antu hit West Bengal native Murkhi Das with a stick in his hand at around 7:30pm on April 22 at the Angamaly bus stand.

The bleeding man was taken to the hospital by KSRTC employees after the autorickshaw drivers in the area protested. He was admitted to the Angamaly Taluk Hospital.

Hospital authorities did not notify the police about the incident as they were informed that he fell down and hit his head.