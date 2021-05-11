Kerala woman killed in Hamas rocket attack in Israel

A Keralite woman was killed in a rocket attack by the Hamas group near Ashkelon in Israel.

The woman was identified as Soumya Santhosh (32), a native of Keerithodu in Idukki.

She was working as a caretaker here for the past seven years.

The incident occurred at 6:30 pm IST. Soumya was then on a video call with her family back in Kerala, Malayalam News reported.

The Israeli woman whom she was taking care of was also killed in the attack.

Though they were asked to move to a shelter earlier, the difficulties in transferring the differently-abled woman prevented them from doing so.

Soumya is the daughter of former Kanjikuzhy panchayat member Satish and Savithri.

She is survived by her husband Santosh and an 8-year-old son.

(To be updated)