Sub-judge quits after Kerala HC serves notice over posts against judicial orders, Sabarimala

Perumbavoor: Sub-judge S Sudip who had received termination notice for making certain remarks on social media that did not behove the position of judges, has put in his papers.

Sudip sent his resignation letter via post to the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court.

The high court had issued the notice to him citing that he had criticised the judgements of Supreme Court and High Court in social media. The investigation officer found that Sudip had violated the rule that judicial officers should not react to controversial issues.

Sudip announced his resignation through social media on Monday. He was posted as sub-judge at Perumbavoor while holding the post of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thodupuzha.

Sudip had written a post on social media the other day with the headline "resignation letter is in my pocket. ready to resign any moment".

From his Facebook post:

"The notice for termination of service was received last year. Each writing is an attempt to reform myself and to rectify. That's why I attempt to write. The charges levelled by the investigation officer and senior judge are: I mocked at rituals associated with karakida vavu, hurt religious sentiments, wrote a post commenting on the Bhramacharya of Sabarimala Ayyappa, hurt sentiments of Ayyappa devotees on the false pretext of hailing Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala and wrote a post on social media twisting Justice Devan Ramachandran's verdict on flex board issue."

Sudip said the charges made against him were wrong. How can defending court verdict and rule of law be construed as controversial? he asked.

The termination notice has been served by rejecting my explanation.

"The probe into the charges against me began in December 2019. The first report was submitted in the first week of March 2020. There was an interview for promotion as district judge in February 2019. The last five persons including me were kept out without giving any posting. There was a meeting again in July 2019. A day after the meeting, the charges that led to the probe were handed over to me. While the rest four were made district judges, I was not informed about the result," Sudip said.

Overlooked for promotion

Sudip also said 50 persons who were below him in service duration became district judges while he was transferred out of Thodupuzha before the completion of his term.

Sudip, who is a native of Eramalloor in Alappuzha district, has been in the judicial service for 19 years.