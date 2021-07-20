'Will eliminate TP's son': Threat letter lands up at KK Rema's office

Kozhikode: K K Rema, the Vadakara MLA and widow of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T P Chandrasekharan, has received a letter threatening to eliminate her son. The letter also contains a death threat against RMP state secretary N Venu.

Rema's office received the letter on Monday morning.

"TP Chandrasekharan was murdered as he did not heed to repeated warnings. TP, who led several discussions against the CPM on TV channels, was hacked to death with 51 wounds on him. K K Rema's son will be eliminated with 100 wounds. We will not allow him to grow much," the letter reads.

The letter, which was found posted from Kozhikode, bore the names Red Army, Kannur and PJ Boys. [PJ Army is a Facebook collective supposedly owing allegiance to CPM's Kannur strongman P Jayarajan. It recently changed its name to Red Army after the probe into gold smuggling rackets extended to the party and its youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).]

Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas told PTI that the letter, addressed to N Venu, RMP secretary, was received at the party MLA's office in Vadakara here.

"It appears that the letter has been posted in SM Street post office... A case was registered last(Monday) evening and is being investigated," he said.

Chandrasekharan, a rebel Communist leader, was hacked to death by a group of party workers owing allegiance to the CPM in 2012. Many accused in the case were later convicted and are undergoing jail term now.

Rema has filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police of the Kozhikode Rural zone. She successfully contested the assembly elections from the Vadakara constituency this year with the support of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

RMP secretary Venu has lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police superintendent Monday evening.

Last month, senior Congress MLA and former Kerala Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan had received an anonymous threat letter asking him to leave the country in 10 days or else he and his family will be eliminated.

Congress alleged that those convicted in the case of killing Chandrasekharan were behind the threat.

Radhakrishnan, then home minister, had ordered a probe into the killing of the rebel Marxist leader, leading to the arrest, trial and conviction of the assailants allegedly close to certain CPM leaders in north Kerala.