Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Three accused in Karipur gold smuggling case arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Abdul Salim, Parakkal Muhammad, Jazir
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Three accused in the Karipur gold smuggling were arrested on Friday.

The three accused including the mafia head 'Peruchazhi Aappu' was captured by the special investigation team from Belgaum in Karnataka.

The police captured the trio after extensive planning. The case has gained new proportions with the latest arrest. 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

RELATED ARTICLES

Parakkal Muhammad, 40, also known as Peruchazhi Vasu is a key accused in the case, belonging to the Koduvally gang. The second person to be arrested was Jazeer, 31, a native of Vavad in Koduvally. Abdul Salim, 45 was arrested for aiding the two accused.

A major gold smuggling racket was busted at the Calicut airport located at Karipur while a probe was being held into a road accident on June 21.

An investigation revealed that the accident occurred during an attempt to loot gold smuggled out of the airport by carriers. The five Palakkad natives killed in the accident were associated with the gold smuggling racket.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.