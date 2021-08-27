Three accused in Karipur gold smuggling case arrested

Kozhikode: Three accused in the Karipur gold smuggling were arrested on Friday.

The three accused including the mafia head 'Peruchazhi Aappu' was captured by the special investigation team from Belgaum in Karnataka.

The police captured the trio after extensive planning. The case has gained new proportions with the latest arrest. 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Parakkal Muhammad, 40, also known as Peruchazhi Vasu is a key accused in the case, belonging to the Koduvally gang. The second person to be arrested was Jazeer, 31, a native of Vavad in Koduvally. Abdul Salim, 45 was arrested for aiding the two accused.

A major gold smuggling racket was busted at the Calicut airport located at Karipur while a probe was being held into a road accident on June 21.

An investigation revealed that the accident occurred during an attempt to loot gold smuggled out of the airport by carriers. The five Palakkad natives killed in the accident were associated with the gold smuggling racket.