Heavy rain likely in 9 Kerala districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert has been issued for Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Alappuzha on Monday as these districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

However, heavy rainfall is unlikely from Tuesday till September 2.

According to the IMD, a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall' (yellow alert).

As strong winds are likely over the Arabian Sea along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts, fishermen have been warned not to venture out into the sea for fishing.

Water level in dams at 70%

Though the State currently has a rain deficit of 23 per cent, the water level in the dams has gone up. A red alert has been issued for Sholayar, Peringalkuthu, Kundala, Kallarkutty, and Moozhiyar dams.

The water level in the dams belonging to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Limited in the has risen to about 70 per cent after the inflow increased due to incessant heavy rainfall.

The water level was exactly 69.39 percent on Sunday.

The average daily power generation for this month is 35.64 million units. It was 26.92 million units last year.

The water level in the dams is being maintained by increasing power generation, as per the rule curve formulated after the 2018 floods in the State.

(A rule curve or rule level specifies the storage or empty space to be maintained in a reservoir during different times of the year.)

As per the KSEB data, dams receive 70 per cent of the water during the southwest monsoon and 30 per cent in the northeast monsoon.