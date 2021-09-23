Now complain online to fix glitches over treasury transactions 

Thiruvananthapuram: Now complaints regarding treasury transactions in Kerala can be submitted online. A new provision has been included in the complaints redressal website for registering and resolving issues related to treasury operations.

Through this system, the customers by using their own mobile number, email and personal address, can enter the grievance manual on www.treasury.kerala.gov.in and submit their respective complaints. For the authenticity of the complaint, one needs to type the One-Time Password (OTP) that is received on the mobile number.

The future course of action on the complaints would be carried out by the grievance redressal cell at the Treasury Directorate and the complainant would be informed through email.

The matters regarding treasury transactions that require immediate and urgent intervention need to be sent to the email ID of the respective IDs of the treasuries concerned or by post.

The mail address of all deputy directors of zonal treasuries are available in the “treasury directory” manual at www.treasury.kerala.gov.in.

The complaints related to the treasury should be submitted to the district/sub-treasury officers concerned. In case if there are lapses in the resolution of the matter then one can submit a complaint to the zonal deputy director concerned and the head of the department.

The links of the websites that are used by the people for treasury transactions have been linked with www.kerala.gov.in