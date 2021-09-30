Govt extends validity of driving license, vehicle registration by two months

Thiruvananthapuram: The validity of documents such as driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, fitness certificates, and other permits have been extended by two months by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Earlier, an extension had been given till September 30 for the documents that had expired after February 2020 and could not be renewed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Kerala's Minister for Transport, Antony Raju said on Thursday the state had written to Union Minister of Road Transport, Nitin Gadkari, regarding extending the period further.

"With the validity of fitness certificates expiring and due to the COVID-19 crisis, several vehicle owners have not been able to bring out their vehicle onto the roads," said minister Antony Raju.

The validity extension has been given to certificates issued as per the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.