Boy drowns in Arattupuzha river, search on for his friend

Our Correspondent
Published: November 05, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/pirtuss
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Arattupuzha river on Thursday. Meanwhile, a search is on for his friend who too had went down.

The dead boy, Goutham, was a Class-9 student. His body was fished out from the river by the personnel of the Fire Force and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The search for his friend Shijin, 15, was going on until late evening. Shijin is a Class-10 student.

Both had entered the river to take bath.

The tragedy was reported from the Mandaram Kadavu (ghat), near Thrissur, around 1.30 pm on Thursday. According to local people, though the boys entered the river at a place where people usually take bath, the accident might have happened as there was too much mud lying at the bottom of the river in the area.

