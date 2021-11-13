Another student injured in ragging at Kannur, four seniors arrested

Kannur: Inside ten days, a second ragging incident has been reported from a college in the district.

Shahzad Mubarak, a first-year degree student of Sir Syed College, Taliparamba, was reportedly harassed by senior students.

The police have arrested four and registered a case against seven others over the incident that took place in connection with the incident that took place in the men's toilet on the campus on November 5.

Last week, seven senior students of Naher College at Kanhirode here were booked for allegedly ragging a second-year degree student who was also injured from the incident.

The complaint was that the victim, Anshad, had been assaulted in the men's toilet. He fell unconscious and was hospitalised.

Anshad was reportedly threatened to withdraw his complaint. The college had earlier suspended the accused students.