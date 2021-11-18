Thiruvananthapuram: The hike in power tariff for consumers in Kerala for the next five years will be effective from April, 2022.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is planning to ask for 10 per cent hike in power tariff.

The State Electricity Tariff Regulatory Commission has asked the KSEB to submit the tariff petition by December 31. The KSEB is expected to submit the proposal soon.

It was on July 8, 2019 that the KSEB hiked power tariff last time.

Meanwhile, in a big relief to consumers and KSEB, the regulatory commission withdrew controversial clauses on fixation of power tariff slabs from the guidelines given in the draft proposal.

The Regulatory Commission sought different power tariff rates for the KSEB and the 10 supply network license holders such as Thrissur Corporation, Kannan Devan Tea Company, Technopark and the Special Economic Zone.

The KSEB opposed the suggestion tooth and nail, saying it would affect the KSEB's revenue.

The KSEB pointed out that it would also cause reduction in cross subsidy for consumers, leading to a situation where consumers will have to spend more from their pockets for electricity.

Another controversial clause in the draft power tariff proposal was that the KSEB should give extra power produced in the state to high-tension and extra high-tension users in the state instead of selling power to agencies outside the state.