LDF gains in local body bypolls, secures 16 seats; BJP scores one

Thiruvananthapuram: Continuing its winning streak, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won half of the seats in the bypolls held to 32 local body wards in the state.

The LDF candidates won 16 seats as the results came out after the counting of votes on Wednesday.

The candidates of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) won from 13 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got one ward.

An independent candidate is among the 32 victorious candidates.

The LDF has managed to retain a few divisions in the municipal corporations of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram as well as in the Piravom Municipality.

The LDF also secured Aroor, Nanmanda and Sreekrishnapuram district panchayat divisions.

The UDF has retained power in the Irinjalakuda Municipality in Thrissur and the Unnikulam Panchayat in Kozhikode district.

The UDF also emerged as winner at the Kanhangad Municipality.

The BJP has won one seat, the Iddalippara North ward of Edamalakudy panchayat in Ernakulam district , by a single vote's margin.

The LDF was way ahead of the UDF when the local body polls were held last December. Subsequently, it won the state polls too, thereby retaining power, in May this year.