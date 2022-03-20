Malayalam
Now, a cheating case against cyber expert who has been linked to actor Dileep

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 20, 2022 09:16 PM IST
Sai Shankar
In 2020 September, a similar complaint was filed against Sai Shankar, but a case was not registered.
The cyber forensic expert, who is accused of helping actor Dileep to delete digital evidence, has now been charged with a cheating and fraud case.

Kozhikode-native Minhaj has filed a police complaint against Sai Shankar claiming the cyber expert embezzled Rs 45 lakh from him after promising to deliver electronic goods for cheap prices.

As per the complaint, Sai Shankar reportedly told the Kozhikode-native that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) auctions confiscated items and that he could get them cheaply.

The incident dates to 2019-20 period. The complaint filed at the Nadakavu Police Station also states that he cheated at least three others similarly.

In 2020 September, Minhaj had filed a complaint, but a case was not registered as he could not furnish any proof.

Recently, Sai Shankar was questioned several times in connection with a conspiracy case involving actor Dileep.

Crime Branch sources had said that he destroyed digital evidence from Dileep's phone connected to the conspiracy case.

