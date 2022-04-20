Two Malayalis drown during boat ride in US

Ramamangalam (Kochi): In a tragic incident two Malayalis drowned while travelling in a boat in lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas in the United States.

The dead have been identified as Biju Abraham, 49, and his friend Thomas Antony. Biju Abraham hailed from Kadavu Junction in Ramamangalam here. Thomas Antony, who belongs to Ernakulam district, was a permanent resident of Dallas.

The incident took place on Monday evening (IST). Biju was engaged in the tourism and real estate sector in Dallas.

The mishap took place when the duo was travelling on a boat belonging to Biju. During the cruise the boat developed some mechanical snag. Biju drowned when he got down from the boat to repair the defect. Thomas also drowned in the lake while trying to rescue Biju.

Biju's lone sister Bindu is also a permanent resident of Dallas and their parents Abraham and Valsamma are also staying with them. They arrived in the US from Ramamangalam about two years ago and were planning to return home next month.

Biju's wife Savitha is a nurse in Dallas. Children; Dillon, Aiden and Ryan.