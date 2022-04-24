Kottayam: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has demanded a police probe after a murder accused was found hiding at the house of a CPM backer, near the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kannur district.

"The police should probe the likely conspiracy that helped the murder accused to seek refuge at the house of a CPM member. The accused was hiding in the house that belongs to the daughter of a CPM leader who had been in the forefront of all criminal politics. And it was the CPM workers who later hurled bombs at the house,” he alleged.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also questioned how the CM can maintain law and order in the state when he could not even stop bombs being made near his own house.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ruling Kerala even when the party workers of his own native place are making bombs, he alleged.

Nijil Das, an RSS leader and accused in the murder of CPM activist Punnol Haridasan, was arrested on Friday from a house near the CM's house at his native place at Pinarayi. The house where Nijil was hiding is hardly 200 metres from Vijayan's house at Pandyala Mukku locality.

PM Reshma (42), a teacher and wife of the house-owner Prashant who harboured the murder accused, was also arrested soon after.

Later, bombs were hurled at the house apparently by CPM activists. The local CPM unit has maintained that it has nothing to do with the bomb attack. However, CPM Pinarayi branch secretary Kakkoth Rajan said the attack was likely only a natural emotional response of angry party supporters.