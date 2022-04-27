POCSO case accused dies while fleeing arrest in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 26-year-old POCSO accused died on Tuesday while attempting to flee the police who had reached his residence to take him into custody.

The deceased is Jishnu, of Cheruvannur in Kozhikode.

Kalpetta police, led by Nallalam SI K Renjith, were on their way to Jishnu's house at 10 pm after a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case was registered against him.

On the way, the team apparently met Jishnu, who then lied that his name was Rahul. While returning from Jishnu's residence, the police saw a man, who was identified as Jishnu, running and followed him on suspicion.

However, Jishnu was found lying unconscious near the boundary wall of a neighbouring house just minutes later, according to police. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Police have a registered a case of unnatural death over the incident.