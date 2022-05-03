P C George ineligible for bail, will appeal: Prosecution

Kottayam: The prosecution is likely to appeal against the bail granted to senior Kerala politician P C George in a case filed against him for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups. According to the prosecution, bail was granted to George without hearing its version which was a violation of the rules.

“Further steps will be decided after obtaining the official copy of the court order regarding the bail,” said an advocate connected to the prosecution.

Incidentally, the prosecution would receive a copy of the bail order only on Wednesday. This is because the court had granted bail to George on Sunday and public holidays were declared on Monday and Tuesday.

“After examining the lower court order, we will move the higher court against it. But, before that, the opinion of Director General of Prosecutions will also be sought,” said the advocate.

Meanwhile, legal experts point out that bail could be granted to persons arrested under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code if they are aged below 16 years, women or suffering from diseases. George was considered a sick person by the court for the purpose of giving him bail.