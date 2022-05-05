Malayalam
KSEB row | Electricity Minister to hold talks with officers’ association today

Our Correspondent
Published: May 05, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Power Minister K Krishnankutty
Power Minister K Krishnankutty. File Photo
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty will hold discussions with the leaders of the pro-CPM officers' association on Thursday to resolve the problems in the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The board chairman will also take part in the talks to be held at 12 noon at the Minister's office. The discussions aim to resolve the differences between board chairman B Ashok and the officers' association.

Following the stir at the Vydyuthi Bhavan, the association leaders were suspended. But the suspension was later revoked and they were transferred. Though the officers initially objected to the transfer, they later joined duty after holding talks with the Minister. Later, the board suspended the disciplinary action against them.

