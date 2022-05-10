Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan returns from US

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is back in the State Capital after returning from the US where he underwent medical treatment.

Vijayan landed at the Trivandrum International Airport at 3 am on Tuesday. He arrived on a flight from Dubai.

The CM had left for another round of treatment at the Mayo Clinic on April 24.  

RELATED ARTICLES

The veteran Marxist leader is set to engage in the campaign for the Thrikkakara bypoll which will be held on May 31.

Vijayan is set to take part in the convention of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the assembly constituency on May 12. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.