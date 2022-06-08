Vigilance picks up Sarith from Palakkad flat, releases him shortly after

Palakkad: PS Sarith, the first accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, was picked up by the Vigilance sleuths even as co-accused and ex-colleague Swapna Suresh reiterated her charges against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Sarith was let off after he is quizzed on the Life Mission graft case, the Vigilance authorities said.

He was neither abducted nor taken into custody, they confirmed.

Sarith came along with us as we arrived to take his statememt, the Vigilance officials stated.

Meanwhile, Sarith said that he forcefully taken away by Vigilance officials on Wednesday.

"I was forcefully taken away by the Vigilance officials. My arm was injured in the process. I wasn't given any notice till we reached the Vigilance office. They asked me about Swapna's recent allegations," he said.

Sarith added that he was asked to be present at the Vigilance office on June 16.

Swpana alleges Sarith was abducted

Swapna, who is a co-accused in the case, had claimed that Sarith was abducted from his residence while speaking to the media in Palakkad on Wednesday.

A four-member-gang abducted Sarith from her Palakkad flat by posing as cops, she said.

"They did not show any identity card," Swapna said.

Soon after Swapna's claim on Sarith's abduction, a police team headed by the Palakkad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) began a probe. They reached Sarith's residence and examined the CCTV visuals.

Swapna and Sarith were colleagues at the Thiruvananthapuram Consulate of the United Arab Emirates. It was in mid-2020 that the Customs busted a smuggling racket linked to the consulate. The probe revealed that consular staff were hand in glove with gold smugglers in Kerala and the Middle East. They used the diplomatic baggage to carry out smuggling. Money laundering also was likely attempted by the syndicate that enjoyed political patronage.