Kochi: Malayala Manorama's Senior Coordinating Editor Roy Philip, 58, passed away on Thursday.

Philip, who joined Malayala Manorama in 1987, was part of the newspaper for the past 35 years.

Before joining the Pathanamthitta unit, he worked as the Coordinating Editor in Palakkad. He had also worked in Kottayam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram units.

Philip is the son of the late T C Philippose from Prakkanam, Pathanamthitta. He is survived by his wife Jija and two children - Ann and Philip.